Centrifuge (CFG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $18.90 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $18.90 million and $500,498.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011054 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00147299 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Centrifuge is https://reddit.com/r/Centrifuge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge token (CFG) is a crypto-economic primitive and a native token that utilizes a nominated-Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm to stake validators and provide incentives for Centrifuge adoption. CFG empowers holders to guide the development of Centrifuge through on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

