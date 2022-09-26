Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CERE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.96. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $46.16.

Insider Activity

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $2,227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $109,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $312,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $2,227,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,520 shares of company stock worth $6,132,347. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Further Reading

