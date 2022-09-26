Channels Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84,545.07 (CAN)

Channels (CAN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Channels has a total market capitalization of $84,545.07 and approximately $76,746.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Channels coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Channels has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Channels alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002778 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011110 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00147812 BTC.

Channels Coin Profile

Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Channels Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Channels is the first decentralized lending protocol on Heco. CAN is the token of Channels platform; the whole circulation is 10,000,000 tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Channels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Channels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Channels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Channels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Channels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.