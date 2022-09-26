Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 26th

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$446.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$379.00 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Further Reading

