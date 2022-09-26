Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $391,652,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $325,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,631,000 after buying an additional 2,027,899 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,120,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 238.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,799 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,909. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.90 and a 52-week high of $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

