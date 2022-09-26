Chihuahua Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HUAHUA)

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Chihuahua has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chihuahua coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Chihuahua has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $107,310.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010989 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Chihuahua
Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 coins. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuamoney and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Chihuahua
