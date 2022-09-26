Chimpion Market Capitalization Tops $18.38 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00003030 BTC on popular exchanges. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $18.38 million and approximately $89,091.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Chimpion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

