China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on China Life Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
China Life Insurance Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Life Insurance
China Life Insurance Company Profile
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.