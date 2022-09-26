China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on China Life Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 1,072.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 22.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 18.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

