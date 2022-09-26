Chintai (CHEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $22.07 Million

Chintai (CHEX) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Chintai has a total market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $12,602.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chintai has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Chintai coin can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chintai

Chintai’s genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Chintai’s total supply is 988,822,540 coins. Chintai’s official website is chintai.io. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.

Buying and Selling Chintai

According to CryptoCompare, “Chintai Network Services Pte Ltd is a Singapore based FinTech service provider for custody, issuance and secondary trading of tokenized securities and other digital assets.The CHEX utility token was introduced in March 2019, with utility features including fee-reduction, token locking, staking to access the Chintai Merchant Network, and “CHEX Smart Matching”.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chintai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chintai using one of the exchanges listed above.

