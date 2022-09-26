ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.01

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $691.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 87.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 35.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 49,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth $399,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

