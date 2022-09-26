Chrono.tech (TIME) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $40.29 Million

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $40.29 million and $273,576.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for $56.74 or 0.00296273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011060 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech’s genesis date was November 6th, 2021. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chrono.tech is www.wonderland.money. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Chrono.tech was founded in 2016 with the vision of transforming the way individuals access jobs and businesses connect with contractors. The company empowers HR and recruitment professionals with blockchain technology, as well as enabling global freelancers to secure the best jobs and make sure they are paid quickly and fairly.Chrono.tech vision is for a world in which anyone can find work and businesses can find the people they need, circumventing the middlemen, costs and inefficiencies of the conventional recruitment sector that so often proves a barrier to employment. The company’s wide-ranging ecosystem is designed to transform the way individuals access jobs and businesses connect with contractors, regardless of where workers and employers are located.The Sydney-based company was launched after a successful token sale in 2016. Since then Chrono.tech has built a suite of tools and services to facilitate recruitment, invoicing and payments, with a labour-hire platform LaborX, Plasma-based exchange TimeX, and cryptocurrency payroll solution PaymentX to reduce costs and improve quality and reliability.”

