Citigroup Cuts IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $18.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday.

IBEX opened at $16.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. IBEX has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $20.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 13,027.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 25,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

