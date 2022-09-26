Citigroup Increases Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target to $11.50

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 116.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.51 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 106.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 25,974,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,351,000 after buying an additional 4,669,521 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,369 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,561,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,040 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after acquiring an additional 463,882 shares during the period. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

