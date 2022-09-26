Civilization (CIV) Price Hits $0.0233 on Exchanges

Civilization (CIV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $131,913.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Civilization has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011054 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Civilization launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. The official website for Civilization is www.civfund.com. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering.”

