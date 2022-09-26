Clean Yield Group Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $203.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.93 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

