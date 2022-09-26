Clean Yield Group Grows Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,374 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,187.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAIN. TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Maxim Group cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

