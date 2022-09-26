Clean Yield Group Grows Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Clean Yield Group grew its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods comprises approximately 1.4% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOMD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $68,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 69.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 29.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.63. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

