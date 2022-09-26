Clean Yield Group Grows Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,127 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group Public accounts for 3.3% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

