Clean Yield Group Has $205,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $163.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.29 and its 200-day moving average is $190.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.90 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.