Clean Yield Group Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty comprises 1.3% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC opened at $43.42 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.06%.

Several research firms have commented on KRC. Citigroup cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

