Clean Yield Group Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.5% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL opened at $75.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

