Clean Yield Group Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares during the quarter. Smith & Nephew comprises approximately 1.8% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,256,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,170,000 after purchasing an additional 366,117 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 691.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 701,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,781,000 after purchasing an additional 532,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNN. Barclays lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,396.00.

SNN opened at $22.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

