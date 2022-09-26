Clean Yield Group Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $377,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $140.99 on Monday. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.