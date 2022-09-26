Clean Yield Group Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after acquiring an additional 354,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,308,097,000 after acquiring an additional 208,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,784,029,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,025,000 after acquiring an additional 104,324 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $520.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $567.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

