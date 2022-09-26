Clean Yield Group Sells 122 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.19.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,892,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $306.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $291.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

