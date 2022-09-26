Clean Yield Group Sells 7,463 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.5% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,334.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,814,000 after acquiring an additional 930,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

CL stock opened at $75.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

