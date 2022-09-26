Coinmetro Token Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coinmetro Token has a market cap of $189.02 million and approximately $10,558.00 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinmetro Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00003041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005246 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,941.08 or 1.09827764 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00059002 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00065031 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Coin Profile

XCM is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 329,594,652 coins and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 coins. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @CoinMetro. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is /r/CoinMetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CoinMetro is an Ethereum-based tokenized exchange platform. It was created by FXPIG traders and the goal is to offer an easy to use bridge between FIAT and digital assets and tokens. XCM is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the CoinMetro platform. “

