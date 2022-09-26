Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 757 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,050,000 after buying an additional 367,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after buying an additional 900,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.11. The stock had a trading volume of 28,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,372. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.27.

