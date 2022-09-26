Collective Family Office LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,774,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,992,000 after purchasing an additional 221,777 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,523,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,566,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,310,000 after purchasing an additional 97,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,535,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after acquiring an additional 158,457 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,802. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $21.58.

