Collective Family Office LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,725,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,678,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.75. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,755. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.06. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $157.99 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

