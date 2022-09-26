Collective Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,406 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for 3.6% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,906,000 after acquiring an additional 689,942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after acquiring an additional 147,587 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 388,256 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,786,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after acquiring an additional 377,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,776,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,748,000 after acquiring an additional 100,899 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:PFFD traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $20.36. 975,324 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.