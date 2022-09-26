Collective Family Office LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,690 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

LQDH traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.86. 2,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,889. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.42.

