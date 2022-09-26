Collective Family Office LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,988 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.76. 1,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,773. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $19.86.

