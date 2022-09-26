Collective Family Office LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 898,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,479,000 after buying an additional 54,626 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.46. The company had a trading volume of 88,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,260. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $70.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

