Collective Family Office LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $339.14. The stock had a trading volume of 52,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,122. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.21.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

