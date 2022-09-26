Collective Family Office LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in York Water were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YORW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 16.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of York Water during the first quarter valued at about $5,649,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of York Water by 9.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

York Water Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of YORW traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.28. 311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,112. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. The York Water Company has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $588.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.45.

York Water Dividend Announcement

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. York Water had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1949 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

