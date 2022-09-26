Collective Family Office LLC Has $814,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.99. The stock had a trading volume of 75,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,605. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

