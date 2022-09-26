Collective Family Office LLC Increases Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,091 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 272.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,555,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835,559 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,040,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,353,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,716,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 174,638 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PULS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,620. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $49.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10.

