Collective Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

DFIV traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

