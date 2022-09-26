Collective Family Office LLC Purchases 23,412 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,412 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,617,000 after purchasing an additional 973,718 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,860,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 252,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after acquiring an additional 82,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 309,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after acquiring an additional 75,159 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $43.57. 950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

