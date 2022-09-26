Collective Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Gpwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.11. 791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,299. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $94.35 and a 1-year high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

