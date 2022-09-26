Collective Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 109,397 Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 109,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 23,495 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,603,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,999,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,366,000.
Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,394 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS)
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.