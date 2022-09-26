Collective Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 109,397 Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 109,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 23,495 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,603,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,999,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,366,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,394 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.