Collective Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 11,724 Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVSC. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVSC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.52.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.