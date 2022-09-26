Collective Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VGT traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $323.82. 4,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $358.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

