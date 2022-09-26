Collective Family Office LLC Sells 10,591 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,768,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after purchasing an additional 288,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 38,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.27. 241,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,493,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.