Collective Family Office LLC Sells 1,724 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,272.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,001,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after buying an additional 928,950 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after purchasing an additional 796,397 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 140.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 951,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,926,000 after purchasing an additional 554,816 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 818,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 375,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,036,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 307,582 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.87. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,694. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00.

