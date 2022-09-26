Collective Family Office LLC Sells 300 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.86. 77,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,865,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.96.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

