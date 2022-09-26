Collective Family Office LLC Sells 70,160 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,160 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 46,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DFAI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.78. 3,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,690. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

