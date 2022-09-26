Collective Family Office LLC Takes $2.56 Million Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 121,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $808,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $493,600,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,996,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

DISV stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.95. 611,834 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18.

