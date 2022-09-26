Color Platform (CLR) Hits Market Cap of $384,247.73

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $384,247.73 and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,744.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.10 or 0.00603370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00262965 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00048856 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

